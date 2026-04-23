Kim Jae Won Joins Park Eun Bin In Talks For New Drama

“Yumi’s Cells 3” star Kim Jae Won may star in a new drama alongside Park Eun Bin!

On April 23, a media outlet reported that Kim Jae Won has been offered to play the male lead in the new drama “The Palace Is Home to Dog Flowers” (literal title).

In response to the report, Kim Jae Won’s agency Mystic Story shared, “He is currently reviewing the offer to star in ‘The Palace Is Home to Dog Flowers.'”

“The Palace Is Home to Dog Flowers” is a drama adaptation of a popular historical romance web novel by writer Yoon Tae Roo. Set in the imperial court of a fictional country called Eun, it tells the romance between Consort Hyeon Gae Ri—who possesses stunning beauty but is violent and intensely jealous, earning her the nickname “dog flower”—and Emperor Eon, a handsome yet cool-headed man.

Actress Park Eun Bin is in talks to play the female lead Consort Hyeon Gae Ri, while Kim Jae Won has reportedly been offered the role of Emperor Eon.

Kim Jae Won is currently starring as PD Shin Soon Rok in “Yumi’s Cells 3.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

Check out Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” with subtitles below:

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