Park Eun Bin In Talks For New Fictional Sageuk Romance Drama

Actress Park Eun Bin may star in a new drama!

On March 23, a media outlet reported that Park Eun Bin will star in the new drama “The Palace Is Home to Dog Flowers” (literal translation).

In response to the report, Park Eun Bin’s agency Namoo Actors stated, “It is true that Park Eun Bin received an offer to star in ‘The Palace Is Home to Dog Flowers.’ It is one of the projects she is currently reviewing.”

“The Palace Is Home to Dog Flowers” is a drama adaptation of a popular historical romance web novel by writer Yoon Tae Roo. Set in the imperial court of a fictional country called Eun, it tells the romance between Consort Hyeon Gae Ri—who possesses stunning beauty but is violent and intensely jealous, earning her the nickname “dog flower”—and Emperor Eon, a handsome yet cool-headed man.

Park Eun Bin has reportedly been offered the role of the villainous Consort Hyeon Gae Ri, who drives the drama. Casting is also currently underway for Emperor Eon and Princess Inwon, who will become Gae Ri’s romantic rival.

Park Eun Bin is set to appear alongside Cha Eun Woo as a lead in the Netflix series “WONDERfools,” which is scheduled for release in May, and she is also currently filming the drama remake of “Spellbound.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” below:

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