Park Bo Young And Kim Sung Cheol Form A Dangerous Alliance In “Gold Land”

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Gold Land” has shared new stills Park Bo Young and Kim Sung Cheol!

“Gold Land” follows Kim Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

The newly released stills highlight the relationship between Kim Hee Joo and Woo Gi (Kim Sung Cheol). They capture the intense tension and strange bond between the two.

Woo Gi, who is the first to discover that Hee Joo possesses the gold bars, proposes a dangerous partnership without hiding his greed. He approaches her naturally, using their childhood connection as an excuse. Though Hee Joo remains wary until the very end, she ultimately joins hands with him. They form an unpredictable alliance—at times growing as close as siblings and at others acting like accomplices. The two cross the line between enemy and ally, revealing their respective desires and heightening curiosity about where their choices will lead.

An image of the two facing each other with their fists pressed together creates intense tension while also hinting at unexpected cooperation at a crucial moment. In contrast, an image of Hee Joo aiming a gun at Woo Gi foreshadows cracks and crises that will emerge amid the conflict over the gold bars.

Park Bo Young commented, “Hee Joo and Woo Gi have an alliance where they truly cannot trust each other until the very end,” while Kim Sung Cheol emphasized the duality of his character, saying, “I tried not to reveal his true intentions in order to heighten the mystery.” Attention is focused on whether the two, who can neither fully trust nor easily let go of each other, will maintain their partnership until the end.

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Gold Land” is set to premiere episodes 1 and 2 on April 29 and will release two new episodes each week.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Young in “Doom at Your Service” below:

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Also check out Kim Sung Cheol in “The Old Woman with the Knife”:

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