Watch: Park Ji Hoon Brings Heaven To Soldiers With His Cooking In “The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier” Teaser

Park Ji Hoon’s upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has unveiled a new teaser!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path towards becoming a legendary cook.

Amid anticipation for Kang Sung Jae’s growth story as a cook after enlisting and encountering the mysterious quest window, the drama has released a “Beginning of the Legend” teaser ahead of its premiere.

The teaser opens with Kang Sung Jae struggling to suppress nausea. Fellow soldiers are heard crying out, “Save us!” hinting at a situation that feels almost like a battlefield.

The tense atmosphere suddenly dissolves in an unexpected twist. The source of their “suffering” turns out to be none other than the poor cooking skills of fellow cook Yoon Dong Hyun (Lee Hong Nae). In contrast, Yoon Dong Hyun appears completely unfazed, laughing heartily, revealing the reality of the unit’s “hellish” mealtimes.

However, the pitch-dark era created by Yoon Dong Hyun begins to brighten with the arrival of Private Kang Sung Jae in the kitchen. As he prepares high-quality dishes, the soldiers regain their energy, and the once-dreary mess hall quickly fills with life.

Praise for Kang Sung Jae’s cooking soon follows. Senior Yoon Dong Hyun exclaims, “If it’s this delicious, I’d eat it twice!” while even a superior adds, “This isn’t just food—this is heaven,” further raising expectations for Kang Sung Jae’s culinary skills.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

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