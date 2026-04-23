Cha Hak Yeon And Kim Ji Eun Join Kim Hee Ae And Noh Sang Hyun’s Korean Remake Of British Series 'Gold Digger'

Cha Hak Yeon and Kim Ji Eun will be teaming up as siblings in the upcoming Korean remake of “Gold Digger”!

On April 23, JTBC’s upcoming drama “Gold Digger” confirmed, “Kim Ji Eun and Cha Hak Yeon will be appearing in the drama.”

A Korean remake of the British series of the same name, “Gold Digger” tells the story of a fatal young man who approaches a successful middle-aged woman, leaving her to question whether his intentions are love or deception. The drama will depict a tense psychological battle as the two continuously doubt and misunderstand each other’s true feelings.

Kim Hee Ae has been confirmed to star as Min Young Joo, a publishing company CEO, while Noh Sang Hyun will play freelance designer Jung Jae Hee, who becomes entangled in an emotionally charged romance with her.

Cha Hak Yeon and Kim Ji Eun will take on the roles of Min Young Joo’s son and daughter, adding another layer to the story with their sibling dynamic.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Cha Hak Yeon in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality” below:

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And watch Kim Ji Eun in “Check in Hanyang” on Viki:

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