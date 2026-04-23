Court Grants Injunction Suspending Contracts Of 9 THE BOYZ Members With ONE HUNDRED

The court has granted an injunction suspending the exclusive contracts of nine THE BOYZ members with their agency ONE HUNDRED.

Since February, THE BOYZ members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric—excluding New—had notified the agency of their intent to terminate their contracts and filed for an injunction to suspend their validity.

On April 23, their legal representative, attorney Kim Mun Hui of Yulchon LLC, confirmed that the court has granted the injunction, effectively recognizing that the members’ exclusive contracts with ONE HUNDRED have been lawfully terminated.

Below is the official statement from THE BOYZ’s legal representative:

Hello. This is attorney Kim Mun Hui of Yulchon LLC.

On behalf of THE BOYZ members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric (hereinafter referred to as the “artists”), we would like to present our official statement regarding the court’s decision to grant the injunction suspending the validity of their exclusive contracts.

Today, the court ruled in favor of the artists’ request for an injunction, thereby confirming that their exclusive contracts with ONE HUNDRED LABEL Co., Ltd. (the “agency”) have been lawfully terminated and are no longer in effect.

The court determined that the agency had violated its obligation to pay settlement earnings, failed to provide settlement data necessary to verify the accuracy of those payments, and did not fulfill key contractual duties such as management support and artist protection. Taking these factors into account, the court concluded that the trust between the two parties had been irreparably damaged due to the agency’s fault.

The agency had previously argued, both in the media and during injunction proceedings, that the contract signing bonus constituted an “advance payment.” However, the court explicitly rejected this claim. The court determined that the signing bonus and the distribution of settlement earnings from generated revenue are governed by separate provisions within the contract, and that there is no agreement allowing the already-paid signing bonus to replace or offset earnings owed to the artists. The court further clarified that the signing bonus was a separate form of compensation paid to the artists—who had already established significant popularity and recognition at the time—as part of securing their contracts, and is fundamentally separate from settlement payments.

As such, the signing bonus paid by the agency reflects the artists’ current and future value and marketability, offered by the agency to recruit them, and was agreed upon by both parties at the time the contracts were signed. The agency’s current attempt to distort the scale and nature of the signing bonus ultimately amounts to reversing and denying its own prior judgment and decision.

As previously stated in an earlier announcement, the artists will faithfully fulfill any schedules that had already been confirmed prior to the termination of their contracts, in order to honor their promises to fans and minimize harm to third parties. Despite the difficult circumstances caused by the agency’s false claims and media pressure, the artists have continued to practice daily and diligently prepare for their concert, even covering significant expenses personally to deliver their best. Above all, they feel both excitement and a strong sense of responsibility as they look forward to meeting fans soon, and they are grateful that the court’s ruling has clearly resolved the dispute over the validity of their contracts.

The artists sincerely apologize for any concern or fatigue caused by the situation during the process of parting ways with their agency. They hope that the remaining matters can now be resolved smoothly and swiftly, and they will continue to do their utmost in their activities alongside their fans.

Thank you for your continued interest, support, and encouragement.