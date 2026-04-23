Yoo Seung Ho To Appear In 'Flex X Cop' Season 2

Yoo Seung Ho will be returning to the small screen in Season 2 of SBS’s “Flex x Cop”!

On April 24, the producers of “Flex x Cop” announced that Yoo Seung Ho would be making a special appearance in the drama’s upcoming second season, marking his first television role in three years.

Ahn Bo Hyun was previously confirmed to be returning for Season 2, reprising his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, an immature third-generation chaebol heir who winds up becoming a detective. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae will be joining the cast as female lead Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

Yoo Seung Ho will be playing the role of chaebol heir Yoo Seung Won, a sculptor who is the youngest son of a media conglomerate family. After meeting through a gathering of third-generation chaebol heirs, Yoo Seung Won and Jin Yi Soo wind up developing an affectionate, brotherly bond.

Yoo Seung Ho’s special appearance is said to have come about through his relationship with director Kim Jae Hong, with whom he previously worked on the drama “My Strange Hero.”

Watch Yoo Seung Ho in “My Strange Hero” on Viki below:

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