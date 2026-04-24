Watch: Park Ji Hoon, Lee Sang Yi, And More Get Playful And Creative For 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Poster Shoot

Upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has shared a new behind-the-scenes video!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path towards becoming a legendary cook.

The new making-of video goes behind the scenes for the drama’s poster shoot. Regarding his role Kang Sung Jae, Park Ji Hoon shares, “He’s a passionate character, and although he’s a little chaotic at first, I think he adjusts well.”

During the photo shoot, the actors impress with their creative poses, bringing laughter to the set with their fun poses. When asked who is the mood-setter on set, Park Ji Hoon hesitantly asks, “Is it me?” Lee Sang Yi picks Yoon Kyung Ho, while Lee Hong Nae points to Lee Sang Yi.

When asked who knows the most tasty restaurants, Park Ji Hoon and Yoon Kyung Ho hesitantly bring up Lee Sang Yi, while Lee Sang Yi and Han Dong Hee confidently point on Jung Woong In. Finally, describing the drama in one word, Yoon Kyung Ho shares, “It’s legendary.”

Watch the making-of video below!

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

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Also watch Lee Sang Yi in “The Village Barberer” below:

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