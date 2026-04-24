RIIZE Confirms June Comeback Date

RIIZE is set to make a comeback with a new album this June!

On April 24, EDaily reported that RIIZE will release their second mini album on June 15.

In response to the report, their agency SM Entertainment confirmed, “RIIZE will be releasing their second mini album on June 15. Details regarding the promotional schedule will be announced at a later date, so please look forward to it.”

This marks their first comeback in approximately seven months since the release of their single “Fame” in November last year.

Are you excited for RIIZE’s return? Stay tuned for more updates!

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