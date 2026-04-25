THE BOYZ's Eric Suffers Knee Injury During Concert + Shares Update Ahead Of Tonight's Show

THE BOYZ’s Eric sustained a knee injury during the first night of the group’s “INTER-ZECTION” concert in Seoul.

On April 25, production company The Bright World released a statement that Eric reposted on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account.

The company explained that Eric had suffered a knee injury during THE BOYZ’s concert the previous night, and after undergoing an MRI scan, he had been diagnosed with knee cartilage damage and a partial tear of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

As a result, Eric will be performing seated for select songs during tonight’s show.

The company’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is The Bright World, the production company for “THE BOYZ CONCERT <INTER-ZECTION>.” During the concert that was held yesterday, a situation arose in which Eric sustained a knee injury. Immediately after the end of concert, he underwent an MRI scan and received emergency treatment. Today, he returned to the hospital for a detailed interpretation of his MRI results, and he was diagnosed with knee cartilage damage and a partial tear of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The doctor advised him to refrain from excessive movement or dancing for the time being, as he needs plenty of rest and recovery. Although the artist himself expressed strong determination to perform on stage for his fans, we considered the artist’s safety and long-term health our top priority, so we have decided that during today’s concert, he will perform seated for select songs.

We deeply empathize with the disappointment that may be felt by the fans who have been waiting [for this concert], and we ask for your generous understanding. We will do our utmost to support the artist throughout his entire treatment and recovery process so that he can make a speedy recovery and safely carry out his activities.

Once again, we would like to express our gratitude to the fans who are warmly rooting for Eric’s recovery.

Thank you.

Get well soon, Eric!