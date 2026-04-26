Billlie's Agency Responds To Plagiarism Allegations Surrounding Recent Animated Video

Mystic Story has officially responded to the plagiarism allegations leveled against a recent animated video released for Billlie’s upcoming comeback.

Earlier this week, Mystic Story released an animated video entitled “cartography of the unconscious” for “$ECRET NO MORE,” a B-side from Billlie’s upcoming album “the collective soul and unconscious: chapter two.”

Some fans criticized the video for its use of generative AI (artificial intelligence), and some accused it of being similar in style to the animated student short film “Niccolo.” The creators of “Niccolo” also claimed on social media that their film had been used “to create an AI slop music video,” alleging, “Our work has been blatantly used for the creation of a music video without our permission or any credit given.”

On April 25, Mystic Story issued the following statement in English:

You can watch Billlie’s “cartography of the unconscious” video for “$ECRET NO MORE” below: