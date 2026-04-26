'Filing For Love' Premieres To No. 1 Ratings As 'Perfect Crown' Soars To New All-Time High

tvN’s new drama “Filing for Love” is off to a strong start!

On April 25, the premiere of the new romantic comedy starring Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung was the most-watched show to air on any cable channel on Saturday.

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Filing for Love” scored an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent, marking a significant increase in viewership from the finale of its predecessor “Mad Concrete Dreams” (the drama that previously occupied its time slot). “Filing for Love” was also the most-watched show in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49.

Meanwhile, MBC’s hit drama “Perfect Crown” soared to its highest ratings yet with its fifth episode, which took first place in its time slot with a nationwide average of 11.2 percent. “Perfect Crown” was also the most-watched show of Saturday among viewers ages 20 to 54, with whom it scored an average rating of 5.9 percent.

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer,” which shares a time slot with “Perfect Crown,” earned an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

JTBC’s new drama “We Are All Trying Here” dipped to an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent for its third episode, marking its lowest ratings yet.

Meanwhile, TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” achieved its highest Saturday ratings yet, kicking off the final two weeks of its run on a nationwide average of 1.6 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” remained the most-watched program of Saturday overall with an average nationwide rating of 12.7 percent.

Watch the first episode of “Filing for Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “Phantom Lawyer” below:

(Available FOR FREE in Southeast Asia for a limited time only!)

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6)