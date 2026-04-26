TXT Makes History As 1st Foreign Artist To Top Oricon Weekly Chart With 14 Consecutive Albums

TXT has successfully continued their record-breaking streak on Japan’s Oricon charts!

This week, Oricon announced that TXT’s latest mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” had debuted at No. 1 on its weekly album chart.

As a result, TXT has now become the first foreign artist in history to top Oricon’s weekly album chart with 14 consecutive albums, extending an unprecedented streak of No. 1 albums that first began in 2020.

To date, no other foreign artist from any country has topped the chart with more than 10 consecutive albums.

Congratulations to TXT on their historic feat!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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