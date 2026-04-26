KATSEYE's 'Touch' Debuts On UK's Official Singles Chart As 'PINKY UP' Remains In Top 25

Nearly two years after its release, KATSEYE’s “Touch” has entered the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart for the very first time!

On April 24 local time, the Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that KATSEYE’s 2024 song “Touch” had debuted at No. 88 on its Official Singles Chart following the group’s recent performance at Coachella.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE’s latest single “PINKY UP” spent its second consecutive week on the chart at No. 24. The song set a personal record for the group last week when it debuted at No. 14, marking KATSEYE’s highest ranking on the Official Singles Chart to date.

“Touch,” which was first released in July 2024, is KATSEYE’s fifth song to enter the Official Singles Chart, following “Gnarly,” “Gabriela,” “Internet Girl,” and “PINKY UP.”

Congratulations to KATSEYE!