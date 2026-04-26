Watch: NCT's Taeyong Announces Comeback Date With Teaser For 1st Full Album 'WYLD'

Mark your calendars for NCT’s Taeyong’s return!

On April 27 at midnight KST, Taeyong officially announced the date and details of his upcoming solo comeback.

Taeyong will be returning with his first full-length solo album “WYLD” on May 18 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out his first teaser for the release below!

While you wait for Taeyong’s album, check out his music video for his new digital single “Rock Solid” featuring Anderson .Paak here!