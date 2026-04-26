Donghae Achieves Highest 1st-Week Sales Of Any Solo Album By A Super Junior Member With 'ALIVE'

Super Junior’s Donghae has achieved an impressive feat with his new solo album!

Last week, Donghae released his first-ever solo album “ALIVE,” along with the music video for title track “HAErise,” on April 20.

According to Hanteo Chart, “ALIVE” sold an impressive total of 172,903 copies in the first week of its release (April 20 to 26), making it the first solo album by a Super Junior member ever to surpass 100,000 first-week sales.

Congratulations to Donghae!

Watch Donghae in his drama “Between Him and Her” on Viki below:

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