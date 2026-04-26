TXT Makes History As '7TH YEAR: A Moment Of Stillness In The Thorns' Debuts On Billboard 200 + Top Album Sales Chart

TXT’s latest release is off to a strong start in the United States!

On April 26 local time, Billboard announced that TXT’s new mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” had debuted at No. 3 on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

With this entry, TXT has become the first K-pop artist in history to score nine No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

The group previously topped the chart with “minisode 1: Blue Hour,” “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE,” “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” “The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION,” “The Name Chapter: FREEFALL,” “minisode 3: TOMORROW,” “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY,” and “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER.”

TXT has also tied the record for the most top five albums on the Billboard 200 of any K-pop artist, having landed eight albums in the top five to date. “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” is the group’s 13th chart entry overall.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” earned a total of 69,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on April 23. The mini album’s total score consisted of 67,000 traditional album sales and 2,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 2.67 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

Before TXT previously entered the top five of the Billboard 200 with “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” (which peaked at No. 5), “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” (No. 4), “The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION” (No. 1), “The Name Chapter: FREEFALL” (No. 3), “minisode 3: TOMORROW” (No. 3), “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY” (No. 2), and “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” (No. 3).

Congratulations to TXT!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)