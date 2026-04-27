April Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from March 27 to April 27.

Kim Hye Yoon topped this month’s list after seeing a whopping 266.83 percent increase in her brand reputation index since March. The actress’s total score for April came out to 4,522,177.

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 4,183,311.

Byeon Woo Seok jumped to third place after seeing a 165.37 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 3,711,330 for April.

Ju Ji Hoon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,606,449, marking a 38.05 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, Yoon Kyung Ho rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,357,074, marking an 11.01 percent rise in his score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok in their hit drama “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And check out Ju Ji Hoon’s recent drama “Climax” below!

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