April Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from March 27 to April 27.
Kim Hye Yoon topped this month’s list after seeing a whopping 266.83 percent increase in her brand reputation index since March. The actress’s total score for April came out to 4,522,177.
Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 4,183,311.
Byeon Woo Seok jumped to third place after seeing a 165.37 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 3,711,330 for April.
Ju Ji Hoon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,606,449, marking a 38.05 percent increase in his score since last month.
Finally, Yoon Kyung Ho rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,357,074, marking an 11.01 percent rise in his score since March.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Kim Hye Yoon
- Park Ji Hoon
- Byeon Woo Seok
- Ju Ji Hoon
- Yoon Kyung Ho
- Park Jeong Min
- Jung Woo
- Lee Jung Jae
- Kim Nam Gil
- Han Ji Min
- Yoo Hae Jin
- Go Youn Jung
- Lee Dong Hwi
- Kim Go Eun
- Koo Kyo Hwan
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Lee Je Hoon
- Yoo Ji Tae
- Lee Jong Suk
- Yoo Yeon Seok
- Esom
- Park Shin Hye
- Park Min Young
- 2PM’s Lee Junho
- Park Seo Joon
- Kim Se Jeong
- Jeon Mi Do
- Choi Woo Shik
- Gong Seung Yeon
- Kim Min Ju
Watch Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok in their hit drama “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:
And check out Ju Ji Hoon’s recent drama “Climax” below!