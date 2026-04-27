April Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 27, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from March 27 to April 27.

Kim Hye Yoon topped this month’s list after seeing a whopping 266.83 percent increase in her brand reputation index since March. The actress’s total score for April came out to 4,522,177.

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 4,183,311.

Byeon Woo Seok jumped to third place after seeing a 165.37 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 3,711,330 for April.

Ju Ji Hoon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,606,449, marking a 38.05 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, Yoon Kyung Ho rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,357,074, marking an 11.01 percent rise in his score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Kim Hye Yoon
  2. Park Ji Hoon
  3. Byeon Woo Seok
  4. Ju Ji Hoon
  5. Yoon Kyung Ho
  6. Park Jeong Min
  7. Jung Woo
  8. Lee Jung Jae
  9. Kim Nam Gil
  10. Han Ji Min
  11. Yoo Hae Jin
  12. Go Youn Jung
  13. Lee Dong Hwi
  14. Kim Go Eun
  15. Koo Kyo Hwan
  16. Lee Jun Hyuk
  17. Lee Je Hoon
  18. Yoo Ji Tae
  19. Lee Jong Suk
  20. Yoo Yeon Seok
  21. Esom
  22. Park Shin Hye
  23. Park Min Young
  24. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  25. Park Seo Joon
  26. Kim Se Jeong
  27. Jeon Mi Do
  28. Choi Woo Shik
  29. Gong Seung Yeon
  30. Kim Min Ju

Watch Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok in their hit drama “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Ju Ji Hoon’s recent drama “Climax” below!

Watch Now

2PM
Byeon Woo Seok
Choi Woo Shik
Esom
Go Youn Jung
Gong Seung Yeon
Han Ji Min
Jeon Mi Do
Ju Ji Hoon
Jung Woo
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Min Ju
Kim Nam Gil
Kim Se Jeong
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Dong Hwi
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Junho
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Min Young
Park Seo Joon
Park Shin Hye
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Ji Tae
Yoo Yeon Seok
Yoon Kyung Ho

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