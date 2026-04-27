'Filing For Love' Ratings Rise Sharply For 2nd Episode

tvN’s new drama “Filing for Love” is on the rise!

On April 26, the new romantic comedy starring Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its second episode, which was the most-watched show to air on any cable channel on Sunday. According to Nielsen Korea, “Filing for Love” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 6.3 percent, marking a jump of nearly 2 full percentage points from its premiere the night before.

Notably, in just two episodes, “Filing for Love” has already managed to achieve a higher rating than any episode of its predecessor “Mad Concrete Dreams” (the drama that previously occupied its time slot, which peaked on an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent).

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” rose to an average nationwide rating of 2.4 percent for its fourth episode, marking a new personal record for the series.

TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” also reached its own all-time high ahead of the final week of its run, breaking past the 2 percent mark for the first time to earn an average nationwide rating of 2.2 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” remained the most-watched show of Sunday overall with an average nationwide rating of 14.9 percent.

Watch the first two episodes of “Filing for Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

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