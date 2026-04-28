'The Scarecrow' Continues Rise In Ratings + 'Yumi's Cells 3' Sees Boost

Both “The Scarecrow” and “Yumi’s Cells 3” enjoyed boosts in ratings last night!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 3 of ENA’s “The Scarecrow” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.0 percent. This is a 0.9 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.1 percent, continuing its perfect streak of setting new personal bests.

Meanwhile, episode 5 of tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3” earned an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.3 percent, also seeing a 0.4 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 1.9 percent.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of both dramas!

Check out “The Scarecrow” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Also catch up on “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)