Watch: Cha Seung Won Proudly Presents His Pastry Creations In 'Bonjour Bakery' Teaser

Get ready to see Cha Seung Won in action as a patissier on “Bonjour Bakery”!

Set in a peaceful rural village, “Bonjour Bakery” is a healing baking variety show centered on Korea’s first senior French dessert café, where pastries are crafted using local ingredients. The show stars Kim Hee Ae, Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho, and Lee Ki Taek.

The newly released teaser introduces the capable Cha Seung Won—also known as Chef Cha, Actor Cha, and “Chajumma”—who welcomes viewers to “Bonjour Bakery.”

Cha Seung Won confidently says, “I’m the best. I want to make it pretty.” Painstakingly putting care into each piece of decoration and carefully piping out the cream to create pieces of delicious artwork, Cha Seung Won impresses with his attention to detail and beautiful pastry creations. He proudly presents, “My babies. I recommend them with confidence.”

Despite talking about the importance of fundamentals, the teaser ends with Cha Seung Won accidentally flipping the tray over, squishing his pastries in the process.

Watch the teaser below!

“Bonjour Bakery” is set to premiere on May 8 at 4 p.m. KST on Coupang Play.

While waiting, watch Cha Seung Won in “Hwayugi” on Viki:

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Also watch Lee Ki Taek in “The Practical Guide to Love” below:

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