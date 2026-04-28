Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, And Woo Do Hwan Remain Locked In A Power Struggle In 'Made In Korea 2'

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled its first stills from Season 2!

The first season of “Made in Korea” followed Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrificed everything to stop him, as they confronted a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

“Made in Korea 2,” set nine years after the Season 1 finale, follows Baek Ki Tae, now at the peak of power; Jang Geon Young, who has been preparing a counterattack; and Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who is pursuing a different path to power from his older brother. Their ambitions spiral out of control, shaking things up and creating an irreversible rift.

The newly released stills show a heavy atmosphere as Baek Ki Tae, Jang Geon Young, and Baek Ki Hyun return with an even stronger presence. Sitting at his office desk while deep in thought, Baek Ki Tae exudes calm, cold confidence, highlighting that he has reached the pinnacle of power.

The next still shows Jang Geon Young, who met a bitter ending in Season 1. In contrast to his frenzied obsession from the past, he is now calm and composed as he prepares for another clash with Baek Ki Tae.

Holding a phone receiver and staring straight ahead, Baek Ki Hyun commands attention with a steady gaze and strong presence. As a key figure standing between his older brother Baek Ki Tae and Jang Geon Young, he raises questions about how he will disrupt the balance of power.

Finally, brothers Baek Ki Tae and Baek Ki Hyun face off with sharp expressions in a tense battle of nerves. The moment builds a sense of imminent conflict and piques curiosity about the unpredictable developments ahead.

“Made in Korea 2” is set to premiere in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Hyun Bin in “Harbin” on Viki:

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Also check out Jung Woo Sung’s film “12.12: The Day” below:

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