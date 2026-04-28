Park Ji Hoon Talks About Why He Chose To Star In 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier,' Role Preparation, And More

Park Ji Hoon has shared his thoughts on the upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Park Ji Hoon, well-known as a “military enthusiast,” has been cast as Kang Sung Jae, a soldier assigned to the kitchen. He has heightened anticipation for the project by sharing behind-the-scenes stories, ranging from his reasons for choosing the role to his preparation process.

Park Ji Hoon said, “I had always wanted to try wearing a military uniform in a project, and I also wanted to take on a new challenge. I found it particularly interesting that the character Kang Sung Jae is someone who builds his own standing while adapting to an unfamiliar environment. Furthermore, the process of him earning trust within the unit and making friends through his amazing skills was very appealing to me.”

He added, “I even took cooking lessons before filming to convincingly portray the unique profession of a kitchen soldier. As I learned to cook one dish after another, my knife skills gradually improved,” further raising expectations for his performance.

As the character Kang Sung Jae is set to level up his cooking skills by completing quests, the role required a unique approach to acting. Regarding this, Park Ji Hoon explained, “I wanted to express a character who gradually grows by utilizing the ‘Guardian,’ a virtual quest-giver that appears in the drama. I paid extra attention to my facial expressions, such as shifting my gaze as if the character were actually standing right in front of me.”

As for the key points to watch, Park Ji Hoon shared his hopes, saying, “I hope you will watch how Kang Sung Jae builds relationships with various characters and grows throughout the story as well as the chemistry he creates along the way. I also hope you take an interest in the character’s transformation as he gradually grows by utilizing the intriguing concept of the ‘Guardian.'”

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Check out teasers for the drama below:

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