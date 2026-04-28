Watch: Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, And Ji Ye Eun Take On Chaotic Guesthouse Schedule In “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” Teaser

Netflix’s upcoming variety show “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” follows Yu Jae Seok as he takes on the challenge of running a bed-and-breakfast for the very first time. Joined by Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, and Ji Ye Eun as staff members, they welcome guests and create memorable moments filled with laughter, chaos, and heartfelt warmth.

The newly released teaser shows rookie camp host Yu Jae Seok welcoming guests to “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” with a greeting and fireworks marking the opening. Staff members Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, and Ji Ye Eun also stand out with their enthusiastic promise to help large groups of guests experience “heaven.”

Next, the tightly packed three days and two nights camp schedule stands out. The program runs nonstop, from morning wake-up missions and three meals a day to afternoon games, evening talent shows, and late-night emotional sessions. The 24-hour schedule is designed to keep guests fully engaged.

In contrast to their overflowing enthusiasm, staff members are later seen struggling under the demanding schedule. After voicing their complaints, Yu Jae Seok is shown collapsing from exhaustion, saying, “Not even the owner can rest,” which adds a comedic moment.

Watch the teaser below!

The production team said the key difference between this program and previous guesthouse variety shows is the camp format. They explained, “While traditional guesthouse programs focused on providing lodging and meals, this time, a large group of people live together for two nights and three days and experience a structured, 24-hour program.”

They added, “It naturally evokes memories of retreats with activities like campfires and talent shows. Guests who have long wanted to try games seen on variety shows get to experience content that feels familiar but is rarely available in real life, such as floor-cushion quizzes and wake-up missions, allowing viewers to feel a sense of vicarious satisfaction.”

They also said, “Most importantly, another charm is that viewers will see a new side of Yu Jae Seok, who is known for drawing out people’s stories and leading large groups smoothly. Amid the intense schedule, viewers will also see a more human side of Yu Jae Seok, rather than the image of a flawless MC, as he shows moments of imperfection.”

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” is set to premiere on May 26.

In the meantime, watch Yu Jae Seok and Ji Ye Eun in “Running Man” on Viki:

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