Cha Seung Won, Kim Hee Ae, Kim Seon Ho, And Lee Ki Taek Share Warm Smiles In New Variety Show “Bonjour Bakery” Poster

Upcoming variety show “Bonjour Bakery” has unveiled a new poster!

Set in a peaceful rural village, “Bonjour Bakery” is a healing baking variety show centered on Korea’s first senior French dessert cafe, where pastries are crafted using local ingredients. The show stars Kim Hee Ae, Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho, and Lee Ki Taek.

The poster shows the cast’s warm teamwork as they greet guests with friendly smiles. Kim Hee Ae and Cha Seung Won each hold madeleines and coffee while smiling with grace, and Kim Seon Ho and Lee Ki Taek stand behind them with bright smiles. The image builds anticipation for the chemistry they will share.

Their roles are also notable. Cha Seung Won and Lee Ki Taek team up as chefs, trying dessert baking for the first time in their lives in the kitchen. In the dining area, Kim Hee Ae and Kim Seon Ho work closely together. Their careful attention to elderly guests and warm conversations are expected to give viewers a healing experience.

“Bonjour Bakery” is set to premiere on May 8 at 4 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Cha Seung Won in “Hwayugi” on Viki:

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Also watch Lee Ki Taek in “The Practical Guide to Love” below:

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