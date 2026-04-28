Park Bo Young And Lee Hyun Wook's Relationship Faces A Crisis In Upcoming Drama 'Gold Land'

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Gold Land” has shared brand-new stills!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

The newly released stills capture the tension between Kim Hee Joo, who sought to escape her unfortunate past, and Lee Do Kyung (Lee Hyun Wook), who reached out to help her. The two, who had been secretly dating, begin to experience a rift in their relationship due to the 150 billion won (approximately $102 million) worth of gold bars. Do Kyung ends up dragging Hee Joo into an illegal smuggling case, increasingly leaning more toward greed than love. Their choices to protect each other turn into dangerous bets filled with suspicion, and their relationship eventually spirals in an unpredictable direction. It remains to be seen what they will ultimately choose when caught between love and greed.

An image of Hee Joo and Do Kyung standing close as if about to kiss reveals their affection while also conveying a subtle emotional tension between them, heightening suspense and sparking curiosity.

The two, who look like an ordinary couple enjoying a trip together, soon face a sudden crisis due to conflicting desires and choices surrounding the 150 billion won worth of gold bars.

Describing her character’s complicated emotions, Park Bo Young said, “Do Kyung is someone Hee Joo is confused about. She doesn’t know whether she truly loved him or held onto him because she wanted to escape her life.”

Lee Hyun Wook commented, “To Do Kyung, Hee Joo is like a final destination and a sanctuary, but his choice could ultimately lead to the most dangerous consequences.”

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Gold Land” is set to premiere on April 29 and will release two new episodes each week.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Young in “Doom at Your Service” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns” below:

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