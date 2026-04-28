April Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

TV/Film
Apr 28, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from March 5 to April 5.

How Do You Play?” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,443,809, marking a 4.87 percent increase in its score since March. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “Yoo Jae Suk,” “HaHa,” and “Heo Kyung Hwan,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “contribute,” “fun,” and “become a regular cast member.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.16 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, “Running Man” took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,849,074.

Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,778,861 for April.

“You Quiz on the Block” shot to fourth place after seeing a 108.22 percent increase in its brand reputation index, bringing its total score to 3,526,472 for April.

Finally, “My Little Old Boy” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,484,370, marking a 34.84 percent rise in its score since March.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

  1. “How Do You Play?”
  2. “Running Man”
  3. “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)
  4. “You Quiz on the Block”
  5. “My Little Old Boy”
  6. “Nameless Legend”
  7. Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”)
  8. Radio Star
  9. “National Singing Contest”
  10. Immortal Songs
  11. “Whenever Possible”
  12. 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4
  13. I Am Solo
  14. “Unpredictable”
  15. “The Firsts”
  16. “Gag Concert”
  17. “Mr. House Husband”
  18. “Lovers of Joseon”
  19. “Amazing Saturday”
  20. “Same Bed, Different Dreams”

Watch “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “Home Alone” here:

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And “My Little Old Boy” below!

Watch Now

2 Days & 1 Night Season 4
Amazing Saturday
Gag Concert
HaHa
Heo Kyung Hwan
Home Alone
How Do You Play?
I Am Solo
Immortal Songs
Knowing Bros
Lovers of Joseon
Mr. House Husband
My Little Old Boy
Nameless Legend
National Singing Contest
Radio Star
Running Man
Same Bed Different Dreams
Unpredictable
Whenever Possible
Yoo Jae Suk
You Quiz on the Block

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