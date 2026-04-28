April Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from March 5 to April 5.

“How Do You Play?” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,443,809, marking a 4.87 percent increase in its score since March. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “Yoo Jae Suk,” “HaHa,” and “Heo Kyung Hwan,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “contribute,” “fun,” and “become a regular cast member.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.16 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, “Running Man” took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,849,074.

“Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,778,861 for April.

“You Quiz on the Block” shot to fourth place after seeing a 108.22 percent increase in its brand reputation index, bringing its total score to 3,526,472 for April.

Finally, “My Little Old Boy” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,484,370, marking a 34.84 percent rise in its score since March.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Watch “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “Home Alone” here:

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And “My Little Old Boy” below!

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