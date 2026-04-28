PLAVE Lands 1st Entry On Billboard 200 With 'Caligo Pt.2'

PLAVE has made their debut on the Billboard 200 and Artist 100!

On April 28 local time, Billboard officially announced that PLAVE had entered its Top 200 Albums chart (which ranks the most popular albums in the United States) for the very first time.

For the week ending on May 2, the virtual boy group’s latest mini album “Caligo Pt.2” debuted at No. 145 on the Billboard 200.

PLAVE also entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 75, marking their first-ever appearance on the chart.

Meanwhile, “Caligo Pt.4” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 7 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the seventh best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Congratulations to PLAVE!