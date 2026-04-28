TWS's 'NO TRAGEDY' Takes Just 1 Day To Break Their Previous Album's Total Sales Record

It took TWS just one day to smash their personal sales record with their latest release!

On April 27, TWS made their return with their new mini album “NO TRAGEDY” and its upbeat title track “You, You.”

According to Hanteo Chart, “NO TRAGEDY” sold an impressive total of 833,138 copies on its first day of sales alone—managing to surpass the total sales record of TWS’s previous mini album “play hard” (which had sold a total of approximately 740,000 albums as of last month) within just one day.

With the rest of the week still left to go, it remains to be seen just how much higher TWS’s first-week sales record will climb by the end of May 3.

Meanwhile, three of TWS’s new songs from “NO TRAGEDY” entered Melon’s Top 100: their title track “You, You” (which had reached a peak of No. 55 by midnight KST on April 28), along with B-sides “All the Possibilities” (No. 75) and “Why You So Bad?” (No. 100).

Additionally, all of the tracks from “NO TRAGEDY” managed to enter Line Music’s realtime Top 100 chart in Japan.

Congratulations to TWS on their successful comeback!

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