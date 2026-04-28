&TEAM Breaks 1st-Week Sales Record As 'We On Fire' Sells Over 1.2 Million Copies

&TEAM has achieved a career high with their latest comeback!

Last week, &TEAM released their new Japanese EP “We on Fire” and its title track of the same name on April 21. By the end of the day, the EP had already sold over 1 million copies, making it the first Japanese album ever to surpass 1 million sales by Hanteo Chart calculations.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “We on Fire” went on to sell a total of 1,238,907 copies in the first week of its release (April 21 to 27), breaking &TEAM’s previous first-week sales record of 1,222,022 (set by their Korean debut mini album “Back to Life” last year).

Congratulations to &TEAM on their impressive achievement!