Kang Mina Reveals She Confided In Seo In Guk About Her Concerns Over 'If Wishes Could Kill'

In a new interview and pictorial for Singles magazine, Kang Mina dished on her latest drama “If Wishes Could Kill,” her decade-long career, and more!

With the 10th anniversary of her debut approaching, Kang Mina spoke about her love for her career, emphasizing that she is still in the process of growing as an actress.

“When I’m doing interviews or talking about my character on set, I find myself becoming more talkative,” she shared. “At some point, I just naturally realized, ‘Wow, I really love acting.’”

Kang Mina most recently starred in the new Netflix horror series “If Wishes Could Kill,” in which she plays the beautiful and popular high school student Na Ri.

Describing her character, Kang Mina remarked, “Na Ri’s charm is that she has both an 18-year-old’s innocence and fear.”

“After post-production, the director told me that [Na Ri] came off looking a lot more evil than expected, which initially made me worried,” she confessed.

In order to prepare for her role, Kang Mina exclusively watched horror films and dramas before filming the series, and she also practiced lying down and moving only her eyes and lips while filming herself with a camera.

Kang Mina’s next project is the upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” (also known as “Back to Work!”), which marks her reunion with her “Café Minamdang” and “Twelve” co-star Seo In Guk.

Kang Mina revealed that when she was first cast in “If Wishes Could Kill,” she confided in Seo In Guk about her concerns and apprehensions about the role. In response, Seo In Guk told her simply, “Do a good job. Congratulations.”

“That one response gave me a lot of strength, more than any long-winded answer could have,” recalled Kang Mina.

As for how she’s spending her time recently, Kang Mina shared that these days, she finds happiness in stopping to try out a new bakery whenever she spots one while walking her dogs.

“Originally, I was way more into Korean food, but I had no idea that sourdough bread was this delicious,” said the idol-turned-actress.

Watch Kang Mina in “Usury Academy” with subtitles on Viki below:

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