NEXZ Takes Just 2 Days To Break Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'Mmchk'

NEXZ is already soaring to new heights with their latest comeback!

On April 27, NEXZ made their return with their new single album “Mmchk” and its high-energy title track of the same name.

According to Hanteo Chart, by the end of April 28, “Mmchk” had already sold an impressive total of 436,457 copies. In less than two days, the single album has already managed to break NEXZ’s previous first-week sales record of 338,916 set by their mini album “Beat-Boxer” last year.

With five days still left to go until the end of the week, it remains to be seen just how much higher NEXZ’s record will climb by the end of May 3.

Congratulations to NEXZ!