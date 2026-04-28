April Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of April!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from March 29 to April 29.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 11,547,433 for April.

Yoo Jae Suk took second place with a brand reputation index of 7,325,244, while Lim Young Woong ranked third with a score of 6,675,381.

Byeon Woo Seok shot to third place after seeing a staggering 252.87 percent increase in his brand reputation index since March, bringing his total score to 5,316,985.

Finally, Park Ji Hoon rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,105,720.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” here:

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And Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” below!

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