April Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 28, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of April!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from March 29 to April 29.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 11,547,433 for April.

Yoo Jae Suk took second place with a brand reputation index of 7,325,244, while Lim Young Woong ranked third with a score of 6,675,381.

Byeon Woo Seok shot to third place after seeing a staggering 252.87 percent increase in his brand reputation index since March, bringing his total score to 5,316,985.

Finally, Park Ji Hoon rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,105,720.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Yoo Jae Suk
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. Byeon Woo Seok
  5. Park Ji Hoon
  6. IVE
  7. Son Heung Min
  8. Lee Jung Hoo
  9. Kim Hye Yoon
  10. SEVENTEEN
  11. Ha Jung Woo
  12. BLACKPINK
  13. Kim Jong Kook
  14. Ryu Hyun Jin
  15. HANRORO
  16. HaHa
  17. Yoo Hae Jin
  18. BIGBANG
  19. Wanna One
  20. aespa
  21. Sung Si Kyung
  22. TWICE
  23. Park Ji Sung
  24. Kang Ho Dong
  25. KiiiKiii
  26. Park Bo Gum
  27. Jun Hyun Moo
  28. Lee Byung Hun
  29. Ha Ji Won
  30. Kim Do Yeong

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” here:

Watch Now

And Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” below!

Watch Now

aespa
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
Byeon Woo Seok
Ha Ji Won
Ha Jung Woo
HaHa
HANRORO
IVE
Jun Hyun Moo
Kang Ho Dong
KiiiKiii
Kim Do Yeong
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Jong Kook
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Jung Hoo
Lim Young Woong
Park Bo Gum
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Sung
Ryu Hyun Jin
SEVENTEEN
Son Heung Min
Sung Si Kyung
TWICE
Wanna One
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Jae Suk

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read