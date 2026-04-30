Kang Dong Won Transforms Into The Leader And Dance Machine Of Co-Ed Group TRIANGLE In New Film “Wild Sing”

The upcoming film “Wild Sing” has shared new stills featuring Kang Dong Won!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

Kang Dong Won stars as Hyun Woo, the group’s leader and a “dance machine” known for his signature windmills and headspin moves. Although TRIANGLE won first place on a music show just one year after their debut, following the group’s disbandment, Hyun Woo now drifts through the entertainment industry in obscurity. Kang Dong Won is expected to portray the character’s transformation in a multidimensional way, moving between his once-glorious past and his grueling present.

The newly released stills capture Hyun Woo sporting a variety of hairstyles, from dyed hair to curly hair.

According to the production team, Kang Dong Won underwent five months of intensive choreography training to synchronize with the character.

Choreographer Yang Wook, who was in charge of the film’s performances, explained, “Despite the significant amount he had to cover, from b-boying to hip hop and TRIANGLE’s choreography, he enhanced the realism through meticulous training over a long period. In particular, he executed high-difficulty moves such as headspins with stability, earning admiration from all the staff.”

Director Son Jae Gon, who helmed the film, expressed strong trust in Kang Dong Won, saying, “Every director has probably imagined making a project with Kang Dong Won at least once. He has a very precise eye for the overall picture. He actively contributed ideas regarding the film’s music, choreography, and overall style, which improved the overall quality of the project.”

“Wild Sing” is set to hit theaters on June 3.

While waiting, watch Kang Dong Won in “Peninsula” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)