Watch: Kang Dong Won, Park Ji Hyun, Um Tae Goo, And Oh Jung Se Are Set To Make A Comeback In “Wild Sing” Poster And Teaser

Upcoming film “Wild Sing” has released a new poster and teaser!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

The newly released magazine-style poster perfectly recreates the magazine cover concept that dominated the music scene back in the day. The poster grabs attention with the bold caption, “The co-ed group set to take Korea by storm returns!” and the presence of TRIANGLE on its cover, while hidden details scattered throughout add a playful touch. The visuals and styling of the TRIANGLE members, boldly dressed head-to-toe in the team’s signature primary colors of red, yellow, and blue, instantly command attention.

Hyun Woo (Kang Dong Won) looks chic with his sharp bob haircut and aloof expression, while Sang Gu (Um Tae Goo) makes a strong impression with his chain necklace, showcasing his intense personality. Do Mi (Park Ji Hyun) maximizes her vibrant energy with goggles. The poster also features ballad singer Sung Gon (Oh Jung Se), raising curiosity about his role and connection to TRIANGLE.

The member introduction video released alongside the poster humorously contrasts the members’ past glory with their present reality. Hyun Woo, the “dance machine” who once dominated the stage with dazzling moves, is now seen struggling to make a living as his popularity has plummeted. He is even overshadowed by younger juniors.

Sang Gu, TRIANGLE’s youngest member and a rapper whose enthusiasm far exceeds his talent, is now a “failed rapper” facing harsh reality. He barely gets by as an insurance agent, yet still uses rap to explain policy terms to clients, revealing that his passion for rapping is still burning strong.

The video then introduces Do Mi, the group’s center. Her bubbly and charming personality in front of the camera is in stark contrast to her rough, foul-mouthed personality behind it. Even after becoming the daughter-in-law of a chaebol family with “absolute wealth,” her bold girl-crush charm remains undeniable.

The video also features “Ballad Prince” Sung Gon, who introduces himself as “Choi Sung Gon, the milky-skinned guy who ranked No. 2 on the charts for 38 consecutive weeks.” Viewers are curious about how Sung Gon, once known for capturing women’s hearts, ended up becoming a hunter.

Watch the video below!

“Wild Sing” is set to hit theaters on June 3.

While waiting, watch Kang Dong Won in “Peninsula” below:

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And Park Ji Hyun in “Hidden Face”:

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