Watch: LE SSERAFIM Takes Headbanging Seriously In New 'CELEBRATION' Dance Practice Videos

LE SSERAFIM has shared a closer look at the intense choreography for their new single!

On April 29, LE SSERAFIM released the “Moving version” of their dance practice video for “CELEBRATION,” the lead single off their upcoming album “PUREFLOW.”

In contrast to the group’s previously released “Fix version” dance practice video, which offered a full view of all five members’ dance moves and formations throughout the song, the new video includes close-up shots that capture their facial expressions as well.

Check out both of LE SSERAFIM’s high-energy dance practice videos for “CELEBRATION” below!