Watch: Park Ji Hoon Saves Fellow Comrades With His Cooking In 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier'

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has unveiled a new main teaser!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

The newly released teaser begins with top trainee Kang Sung Jae being sent to Gangrim outpost. Hwang Seok Ho (Lee Sang Yi) assigns Kang Sung Jae to be an army cook, saying, “Thank you for your service.” Kang Sung Jae shows his resolve, replying, “Yes, sir! Yes I can!”

However, the military canteen is infamous for its bad hygiene and terrible flavor. In addition to flies in the canteen, the soldiers cry about not wanting to eat the food. Having tasted the food for the first time, Kang Sung Jae tries to run out the door in horror while covering his mouth, only to trip and fall. The culprit behind the terrible cooking is none other than Sergeant Yoon Dong Hyun (Lee Hong Nae).

Nevertheless, Kang Sung Jae brings big changes to the kitchen, showing his surprising knife and wok skills. Despite First Lieutenant Jo Ye Rin (Han Dong Hee), Master Sergeant Park Jae Young (Yoon Kyung Ho), and Yoon Dong Hyun all trying to stop Kang Sung Jae from adding ingredients, Kang Sung Jae confidently proceeds, impressing the soldiers with his cooking.

Check out the teaser below!

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Check out more teasers for the drama below:

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Also watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

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