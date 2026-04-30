Tang Wei And Director Kim Tae Yong Expecting Their Second Child

Chinese actress Tang Wei is pregnant!

On April 29, Tang Wei took to her Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

She posted a photo of a horse toy along with the caption, “It is true. It was completely unexpected, so I am very happy. Everyone is looking forward to welcoming another little horse into our home.”

The “little horse” mentioned in her post appears to refer to her unborn child, who is expected to be born this year.

Read her post below:

Born in 1979, Tang Wei is pregnant with her second child at the age of 47. Chinese local media outlets reported rumors of her pregnancy on April 28, and she drew attention after being captured by various cameras with a visibly rounded baby bump.

Tang Wei married director Kim Tae Yong, whom she met through the movie “Late Autum” in July 2014, and gave birth to their first daughter Summer in 2016.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Tang Wei in “Ming Dynasty” with subtitles below:

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews