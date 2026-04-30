'Sold Out On You' Continues Lone Ratings Race

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” remains the only drama to air on Wednesdays!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 3 of “Sold Out on You” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.8 percent. This is a 0.5 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 3.3 percent.

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

The next episode of “Sold Out on You” will air on April 30 at 9 p.m. KST.

Until then, Watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

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