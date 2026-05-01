Exclusive Video: VERIVERY's Kangmin Shares Insight Into His Favorites, Daily Life, And More With Soompi's 50 Questions

Soompi’s 50 Questions is back with Kangmin!

Back in March, the VERIVERY member released his first solo single album “Free Falling.” Following his successful solo debut, Kangmin took time with Soompi to reveal plenty of fun facts about himself such as the dish he’s most confident in cooking, his favorite fancam, language he wants to learn, and more through a rapid-fire 50 Questions interview.

Learn more about Kangmin with the video below!

Also watch Kangmin on “BOYS II PLANET”:

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