Watch: &TEAM Takes 1st Win For "We On Fire" On "Show Champion"; Performances By Xdinary Heroes, CLOSE YOUR EYES, And More
&TEAM has won their first music show trophy for “We on Fire”!
On the April 30 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were &TEAM’s “We on Fire (Korean ver.),” AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” EVNNE’s “Backtalk,” NCT WISH’s “Ode to Love,” and Xdinary Heroes’ “Voyager.”
The trophy ultimately went to &TEAM! Watch their comeback performance, win, and full encore below:
Other performers on today’s show included Xdinary Heroes, CLOSE YOUR EYES, EVNNE, INI, KEYVITUP, AMPERS&ONE, ifeye, Lee Ji Hoon, moyo, ORBIT, and 5TION.
Check out their performances below!
Xdinary Heroes – “Voyager”
CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”
EVNNE – “Backtalk”
INI – “All 4 U (Korean Ver.)”
KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”
AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”
ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”
Lee Ji Hoon – “Good Enough”
moyo – “who went to the toilet?”
ORBIT – “DADADA (Korean Ver.)”
5TION – “On Your Side”
Congratulations to &TEAM!