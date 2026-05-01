Watch: &TEAM Takes 1st Win For 'We On Fire' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By Xdinary Heroes, CLOSE YOUR EYES, And More

&TEAM has won their first music show trophy for “We on Fire”!

On the April 30 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were &TEAM’s “We on Fire (Korean ver.),” AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” EVNNE’s “Backtalk,” NCT WISH’s “Ode to Love,” and Xdinary Heroes’ “Voyager.”

The trophy ultimately went to &TEAM! Watch their comeback performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included Xdinary Heroes, CLOSE YOUR EYES, EVNNE, INI, KEYVITUP, AMPERS&ONE, ifeye, Lee Ji Hoon, moyo, ORBIT, and 5TION.

Check out their performances below!

Xdinary Heroes – “Voyager”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”

EVNNE – “Backtalk”

INI – “All 4 U (Korean Ver.)”

KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”

Lee Ji Hoon – “Good Enough”

moyo – “who went to the toilet?”

ORBIT – “DADADA (Korean Ver.)”

5TION – “On Your Side”

Congratulations to &TEAM!