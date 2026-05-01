Watch: NCT WISH Takes 1st Win For "Ode to Love" On "Music Bank"; Performances By TWS, ILLIT, CRAVITY, And More
NCT WISH has taken their first win for “Ode to Love”!
On the May 1 episode of “Music Bank,” NCT WISH’s “Ode to Love” was announced as the winner with 11,578 points over 3,059 points for AKMU’s “Joy, Sorry, A Beautiful Heart.”
Congratulations to NCT WISH!
This week’s “Music Bank” featured performances by &TEAM, 82MAJOR, CLOSE YOUR EYES, CORTIS, CRAVITY, EVNNE, KEYVITUP, NCT WISH, NEXZ, TWS, UNCHILD, XngHan&Xoul, Park Ji Hoon, ILLIT, Yuju, Lee Chae Yeon, and Jadu.
Watch the performances below:
UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”
KEYVITUP – “LEGENDARY”
XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”
Lee Chae Yeon – “No Tears On The Dancefloor”
CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”
82MAJOR – “Sign”
Yuju – “First Love Is a Curse”
EVNNE – “Backtalk”
NEXZ – “Mmchk”
&TEAM – “Bewitched (Korean ver.)”
Park Ji Hoon – “Bodyelse”
Jadu – “Words, words, words”
CRAVITY – “AWAKE”
NCT WISH – “Ode to Love”
ILLIT – “It’s Me”
CORTIS – “REDRED”
TWS – “You, You”