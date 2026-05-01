Watch: NCT WISH Takes 1st Win For 'Ode to Love' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By TWS, ILLIT, CRAVITY, And More

NCT WISH has taken their first win for “Ode to Love”!

On the May 1 episode of “Music Bank,” NCT WISH’s “Ode to Love” was announced as the winner with 11,578 points over 3,059 points for AKMU’s “Joy, Sorry, A Beautiful Heart.”

Congratulations to NCT WISH!

This week’s “Music Bank” featured performances by &TEAM, 82MAJOR, CLOSE YOUR EYES, CORTIS, CRAVITY, EVNNE, KEYVITUP, NCT WISH, NEXZ, TWS, UNCHILD, XngHan&Xoul, Park Ji Hoon, ILLIT, Yuju, Lee Chae Yeon, and Jadu.

Watch the performances below:

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

KEYVITUP – “LEGENDARY”

XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”

Lee Chae Yeon – “No Tears On The Dancefloor”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”

82MAJOR – “Sign”

Yuju – “First Love Is a Curse”

EVNNE – “Backtalk”

NEXZ – “Mmchk”

&TEAM – “Bewitched (Korean ver.)”

Park Ji Hoon – “Bodyelse”

Jadu – “Words, words, words”

CRAVITY – “AWAKE”

NCT WISH – “Ode to Love”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

TWS – “You, You”