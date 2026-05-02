AKMU's 'Paradise Of Rumors' Becomes 2nd Song To Achieve Perfect All-Kill In 2026

AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” is completely dominating the Korean music charts!

On May 1 KST, Instiz’s iChart officially announced that AKMU’s pre-release track “Paradise of Rumors” had scored a perfect all-kill, making it the second song to achieve the feat in 2025 (after IVE’s “BANG BANG”).

A song is awarded a certified all-kill when it is No. 1 on the daily and Top 100 charts of Melon, the daily and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, YouTube Music’s Top Songs chart, VIBE’s daily chart, and the realtime charts of FLO and iChart. A perfect all-kill means the song has also topped iChart’s weekly chart.

Notably, not only did “Paradise of Rumors” top all of the major domestic charts, but AKMU’s new title track “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” also swept the No. 2 spot on all of the charts that count toward a perfect all-kill.

Congratulations to AKMU!

Check out the music video for “Paradise of Rumors” below: