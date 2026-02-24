IVE Becomes 1st Girl Group Ever To Score Perfect All-Kills With 6 Different Songs

IVE’s “BANG BANG” is officially the first song of 2026 to achieve a perfect all-kill on the Korean music charts!

On February 24 at 1:30 p.m. KST, Instiz’s iChart officially announced that IVE’s hit pre-release track “BANG BANG” had achieved a perfect all-kill, meaning that it had completely swept the No. 1 spot on all the major domestic music charts.

IVE has now become the first girl group—and only the second group overall—ever to achieve perfect all-kill status with six different songs. Before “BANG BANG,” the group scored perfect all-kills with their hits “After LIKE,” “Kitsch,” “I AM,” “Baddie,” and “REBEL HEART.”

Additionally, having debuted just over four years and two months ago, IVE is also the fastest artist to rack up six songs with perfect all-kill status. The only other artists to achieve the feat to date are IU and BIGBANG.

2026/2/24 13:30 (KST) https://t.co/Qjsnh9yRoK

iChart 퍼펙트 올킬(Perfect All Kill)을 축하해요! (9개 차트 올킬, iChart 주간/실시간 1위)

🎶 IVE(아이브) – BANG BANG (First) pic.twitter.com/ZEEwgvwPkP — iChart (@instiz_ichart) February 24, 2026

A song is awarded a certified all-kill when it is No. 1 on the daily and Top 100 charts of Melon, the daily and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, YouTube Music’s Top Songs chart, VIBE’s daily chart, and the realtime charts of FLO and iChart. A perfect all-kill means the song has also topped iChart’s weekly chart.

Congratulations to IVE on their exciting achievement!