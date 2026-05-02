Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 02, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from March 30 to April 30.

Byeon Woo Seok shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a whopping 197.57 percent increase in his brand reputation index since March, bringing his total score to 4,253,555.

Park Ji Hoon took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,751,995, while Kim Yong Bin ranked third with a score of 3,424,573.

Heo Kyung Hwan came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,424,573, marking a 47.05 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, KiiiKiii rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,292,702, marking a 22.34 percent rise since March.

  1. Byeon Woo Seok
  2. Park Ji Hoon
  3. Kim Yong Bin
  4. Heo Kyung Hwan
  5. KiiiKiii
  6. Kim Hye Yoon
  7. Yang Sang Gook
  8. Stray Kids
  9. Park Ji Hyeon
  10. Go Youn Jung
  11. Lee Mujin
  12. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  13. Joo Woo Jae
  14. ENHYPEN
  15. Park Jeong Min
  16. DAY6
  17. Choo Young Woo
  18. KATSEYE
  19. Maktub
  20. Shin Sia
  21. Jang Ki Yong
  22. Choi Woo Shik
  23. Park Seo Joon
  24. HANRORO
  25. Kim Young Dae
  26. BIBI
  27. Ahn Sung Hoon
  28. Park Seo Jin
  29. Lee Je Hoon
  30. Lee Jun Hyuk

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in his drama “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” below!

Watch Now

Ahn Sung Hoon
BIBI
Byeon Woo Seok
Choi Woo Shik
Choo Young Woo
DAY6
ENHYPEN
Go Youn Jung
HANRORO
Heo Kyung Hwan
Joo Woo Jae
KATSEYE
KiiiKiii
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Yong Bin
Kim Young Dae
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Mujin
Maktub
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Jin
Park Seo Joon
Shin Sia
Stray Kids
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Yang Sang Gook

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