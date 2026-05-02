Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from March 30 to April 30.

Byeon Woo Seok shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a whopping 197.57 percent increase in his brand reputation index since March, bringing his total score to 4,253,555.

Park Ji Hoon took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,751,995, while Kim Yong Bin ranked third with a score of 3,424,573.

Heo Kyung Hwan came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,424,573, marking a 47.05 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, KiiiKiii rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,292,702, marking a 22.34 percent rise since March.

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in his drama “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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Or check out Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” below!

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