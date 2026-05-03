Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from March 16 to April 16.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 18,899,941, marking a 90.72 percent increase in their score since last month. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Goyang concert,” and “Billboard,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “overwhelming,” “perform,” and “gather.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.41 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, IVE rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,363,816.

Wanna One shot to third place with a brand reputation index of 4,960,223, marking a whopping 171.87 percent increase in their score since last month.

BLACKPINK took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,463,584, while SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five with a score of 3,716,301.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or check out “Wanna One Go: Zero Base” below:

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