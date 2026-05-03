Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 03, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from March 16 to April 16.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 18,899,941, marking a 90.72 percent increase in their score since last month. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Goyang concert,” and “Billboard,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “overwhelming,” “perform,” and “gather.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.41 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, IVE rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,363,816.

Wanna One shot to third place with a brand reputation index of 4,960,223, marking a whopping 171.87 percent increase in their score since last month.

BLACKPINK took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,463,584, while SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five with a score of 3,716,301.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. IVE
  3. Wanna One
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. BIGBANG
  7. ENHYPEN
  8. EXO
  9. TWICE
  10. SHINee
  11. Red Velvet
  12. KiiiKiii
  13. OH MY GIRL
  14. NCT
  15. aespa
  16. H1-KEY
  17. THE BOYZ
  18. TWS
  19. ILLIT
  20. Super Junior
  21. BTOB
  22. Shinhwa
  23. Stray Kids
  24. LE SSERAFIM
  25. Apink
  26. ATEEZ
  27. Hearts2Hearts
  28. NMIXX
  29. STAYC
  30. RIIZE

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out “Wanna One Go: Zero Base” below:

Watch Now

aespa
Apink
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTOB
BTS
ENHYPEN
EXO
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
ILLIT
IVE
KiiiKiii
LE SSERAFIM
NCT
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Shinhwa
STAYC
Stray Kids
THE BOYZ
TWICE
TWS
Wanna One

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