BTS's 'ARIRANG' Breaks Billboard 200 Record For Most Weeks In Top 10 Of Any Album By Korean Artist

BTS continues to break records with “ARIRANG”!

On April 26 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG” had ranked No. 4 in its fifth consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“ARIRANG” has now become the first album by a Korean artist to spend five weeks in the top 10 of the Blllboard 200. The album, which topped the Billboard 200 for its first three weeks, previously made history as the first album by a Korean artist to spend more than one week at No. 1 on the chart.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned a total of 62,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on April 23.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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