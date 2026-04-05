BTS Makes History As 'ARIRANG' Spends 2nd Week At No. 1 On Billboard 200

BTS’s new album “ARIRANG” has just achieved a historic feat on the Billboard 200!

On April 5 local time, Billboard announced that “ARIRANG,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week after achieving the biggest week of any album by a Korean artist to date, was now spending its second week at the top of the chart.

“ARIRANG” is the first album by a Korean artist ever to spend more than one week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

In addition to spending a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, “ARIRANG” also remained No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the best-selling album in the United States for the second week in a row.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned 187,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on April 2. The album’s total score included 114,000 traditional album sales, 8,000 track equivalent album (TEA) units, and 65,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units—which translates to 68.49 million on-demand audio streams in the album’s second week.

Congratulations to BTS on their exciting achievement!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)