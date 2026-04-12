BTS's 'ARIRANG' Notches A Historic 3rd Week At No. 1 On Billboard 200

BTS’s “ARIRANG” continues its record-breaking run at the top of the Billboard 200!

On April 12 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG” had remained No. 1 on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States, for the third week in a row.

“ARIRANG” was already the first album by a Korean artist ever to spend more than one week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and it has now added to that record by topping the chart for three weeks straight.

Additionally, “ARIRANG” is the first album by a group to spend three weeks at No. 1 in over a decade. The last album by a group to achieve the feat was Mumford & Sons’ “Babel,” which topped the chat for five non-consecutive weeks during 2012 and 2013.

“ARIRANG” is also the first album by any artist to top the chart for its first three weeks since Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” last year.

Furthermore, “ARIRANG” continued its reign at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart this week, meaning it was the best-selling album in the United States for the third week in a row.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned 124,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on April 9. The album’s total score included 71,000 traditional album sales, 3,000 track equivalent album (TEA) units, and 50,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units—which translates to 52.44 million on-demand audio streams in the album’s third week.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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