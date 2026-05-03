Watch: NCT's Jaehyun Becomes 2nd Member To Be Discharged From Military

NCT’s Jaehyun is back from the army!

On May 3, Jaehyun was officially discharged from the military after completing his mandatory service. The singer enlisted in November 2024 and carried out his service as a member of the army band.

Jungwoo, who is also currently serving in the army band, was one of the soldiers who saw Jaehyun off as he left his base.

Jaehyun is the second member of NCT to complete his military service following Taeyong, who was discharged in December of last year. At present, the members of NCT currently serving in the military are Doyoung and Jungwoo, both of whom are scheduled to be discharged in June.

Check out NCT’s official video and photos of Jaehyun greeting his fans after his discharge below!

Welcome back, Jaehyun!

Watch Jaehyun in his drama “Dear.M” with subtitles on Viki below:

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